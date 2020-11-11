PAPPAS, Constance "Connie" Of Naples, FL, formerly of the West End, South Boston, and Bedford, MA, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Leonard M. Colangelo "Lenny" who passed in April 2020. Connie was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, the late Thomaida (Katabeci) and George Pappas. She grew up in the West End and South Boston in a home rooted in Albanian traditions and values. Connie was always a go getter excelling at everything she pursued. She started as a secretary working hard during the day while going to college at night. She graduated from Boston University and worked at Polaroid for 25+ years as a business executive. Upon her retirement, she moved to Naples, Florida where she and her husband Lenny lived and thrived at Foxfire Country Club. Connie was an artist, a great bowler, avid golfer, enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Kostinden of Salem, NH, brother Christie Pappas of Wrentham, nieces Kim Sutherland of Georgetown, and Lynnell Schiela of Salem, NH, nephews Christie Kostinden of Tewksbury, MA, and Thomas Laudenslager of Everett and their families – many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Dora Atkinson and nephew Kenneth Laudenslager. Due to the pandemic, all Services will be private for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness in Connie's memory. Contributions may be made in Connie's name to the Alzheimer's or Diabetes Foundation, or Vitas Healthcare, Collier County, 4980 N. Tamiami Trail Ste. 102, Naples, FL 34103.