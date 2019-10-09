|
SULLIVAN, Constance R. Of Newton, formerly of Canton, October 6th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Sullivan, mother of Robert C. Sullivan, Esq., and his wife Bianca, sister of the late Alberta Leary & her husband Thomas Leary of FL, grandmother of Robert & Brock Sullivan.
Visitation in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON on Saturday, October 12th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton at 11 AM. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Late Founder of Geneses Salons and Spas. Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019