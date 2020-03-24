|
EAGAN, Constance Ryan Of Wellesley and Hyannis Port, March 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Eagan, Jr. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Eagan of Boston, William A. Eagan, III and his wife Ann of Rye, NY, Christopher J. Eagan and his wife Patricia of Newton, Constance A. Eagan of NY.C, Joan Eagan, M.D. and her husband James Vahey of Concord, and Gail Eagan and her husband Alan Curtis of Boston. Grandmother of Ryan, Andrew, Caroline, Catherine, and Christopher Eagan, all of Rye, NY, Madeleine and Seamus Vahey of Concord, Billy, Ellie, and Alanna Curtis of Boston, and Jack Eagan of Newton. Sister of the late Irene (Ryan) Ready, Lillian (Ryan) Hodges, and John Ryan. Devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Connie was a graduate of Newton College class of 1950. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass for relatives and friends in Connie's honor will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Restaurant Strong Fund, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3700, Woburn, MA 01801. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020