SALERNO, Constance (Turilli) Of Abington, formerly of Holbrook, passed away at her daughter's home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Robert Salerno. Loving mother of Lisa Sprague and husband Rod and Michael Salerno and wife Cheryl. Dear sister of Susann Turilli, Charlotte Andreotti and husband Joseph, and the late Serafino "Sal" Turilli and Carl Turilli. Loving "Nonnie" of Matthew Sprague, Jessica Sprague, Rachael Sprague, Robert Salerno and fiancée Savannah, Courtney Trudeau and husband Jeff, and great-grandmother of Garrett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All Services are private. Please see website for full obituary, guestbook, etc. at www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020