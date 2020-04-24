|
INNES, Constance T. (Buda) Of Cambridge on April 16th. Daughter of the late Carmelo and Oleria (Spagnuolo) Buda. Sister of the late Ernest Buda, Angelina Cammarata, Dora Catazone, James, Anthony, Joseph & Frank Buda & Liz Camarato. Survived by her many dear nieces, nephews and family. A private Burial was held in Cambridge Cemetery. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020