CONSTANTIN R. BODEN


1936 - 2020
CONSTANTIN R. BODEN Obituary
BODEN, Constantin R. Passed away on July 5, 2020 at age 84. From New York City, and formerly Boston, MA. Born in 1936 in Berlin, Germany, he graduated from Dartmouth in 1957 and from Harvard Business School in 1961. He enjoyed a long and successful career in banking and finance. He was also an avid sailor, golfer, and lover of music. A devoted husband, beloved father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Petra Peters, ex-wife Katharine Boden, son Hans Boden, three sisters, and five grandchildren. Service will be held in Berlin.

Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 13, 2020
