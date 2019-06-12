LIMBERAKIS, Constantine "Dean" Of Lynnfield, MA, passed away on June 11, 2019. Beloved partner of Paul J. Cassettari. Devoted brother to Andra Delis and Carrie Nicholeris. Loving uncle of Anastasia Sabarsky and her husband Leon, Elizabeth Manning and her husband Richard, and Mark Nicholeris. Loving great-uncle of Matthew Manning and family. A veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict, Dean was an administrator and educator in Music Education in the Massachusetts public schools for 36 years, Director of Music for Hellenic College Holy Cross and Choirmaster for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England since 1989. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10AM at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker Street, Boston, MA. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker Street, Boston, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above-named church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586 Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary