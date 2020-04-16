Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Resources
More Obituaries for CONSTANTINE DOUKAKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CONSTANTINE N. "GUS" DOUKAKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CONSTANTINE N. "GUS" DOUKAKES Obituary
DOUKAKES, Constantine N. "Gus" Of Lexington, MA, passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (Proakis) Doukakes, and the late Anna (Douglas) Doukakes. Loving father of the late Maria Doukakes Lumb. Brother of the late Florence Heiser and the late Athena Beshere. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Late Veteran US Army/US Navy. For online guestbook, please visit Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CONSTANTINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -