|
|
DOUKAKES, Constantine N. "Gus" Of Lexington, MA, passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (Proakis) Doukakes, and the late Anna (Douglas) Doukakes. Loving father of the late Maria Doukakes Lumb. Brother of the late Florence Heiser and the late Athena Beshere. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Late Veteran US Army/US Navy. For online guestbook, please visit Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020