|
|
CHOHARIS, Constantine P. Of Brighton, MA, passed away on March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Emery) Choharis. Devoted father of Peter Choharis and his wife Liliana, and Lynne Sullivan. Loving stepfather of Patricia Emery and her husband Michael. Loving grandfather of Carolyn Molina and her husband Christopher, Alexandra and Helena Choharis, Michael Emery, Jr., James Emery, and the late Christopher Sullivan. Brother of the late Harry and Catherine Choharis. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Late Veteran US Navy, WWII. Memorial donations may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020