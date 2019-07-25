|
|
KALANTZIS, Dr. Constantine P. "Costas" "Charlie" Age 80, of Quincy, passed away after a brief illness on July 25, 2019. Born in Georgitsi, Sparta, Greece, he was the son of the late Panagiotis (Peter) Kalangis and Christina (Gouzoulis) Kalangis, of Boston. Before immigrating to the United States in 1959, Constantine spent eight years at the Theological School in Corinth. Shortly after his arrival, Constantine attended Boston State College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his education studying English and earned a Master and Doctorate in bilingual education from Boston University within three years. He was a proud member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional organization for educators, where he served as past president as well as a member of the board. Constantine worked at Boston English High School as a teacher and administrator for over thirty years. Following a successful career in Education, Constantine prepared taxes for HR Block in Quincy for fifteen years.
For over sixty years, Constantine was an active member of St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church of Quincy, serving as Parish Council President. During that time, he was instrumental in the planning of the new church in Braintree. He enjoyed spending time with neighborhood friends, working on the family cars, playing cards and taking an occasional trip to the casino. He appreciated nature and the simple things in life. Most of all, Constantine's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Constantine was the beloved husband of the late Effie Kalantzis. The two would have celebrated their fifty-second wedding anniversary next month. Devoted father of Laura Menadue and her husband Derek of Braintree, Christina Kalantzis of Manhattan, New York, Maria Weber and her husband Mark of Franklin. Cherished Papou of Constantine "Costa," Katrina, Arianna, Nicholas "Niko," Alexander "Alex," Charles "Charlie." Brother of Maria Kapsaskis of Boston, Anna Giannopoulos of Arlington, and the late Athanasia Papadakis and Reverend George Kalangis. Constantine also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday, July 28, from 2-6 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, at St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree, at 11 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Expressions of sympathy in Constantine's memory may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019