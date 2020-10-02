1/1
CONSTANTINE ROCKAS
ROCKAS, Constantine Born July 6, 1924 - Died April 14, 2020 In Fairfax Station, VA, formerly of Winchester, MA, passed away on April 14, 2020, Constantine "Custer" Rockas, age 95. Devoted husband to the late Thelma (Girdis). Loving father of Dianne Rockas Leary and her husband William of Fairfax Station, VA. Adored grandfather of Marina Leary, Esq. of Wilmington, DE and Stephanie Leary, RN of Arlington, VA. Son of the late George and Melba (Makriyannis) Rockas. Brother of the late Arian Caparell as well as brother-in-law of the late George Caparell. Brother-in-law of Dorothea Fotis of Alexandria, VA and the late Thalia Sculos. Father of George Rockas. Also survived by many dear nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central Street, Somerville, MA. Visitation at the church 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Interment immediately following at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Family and friends kindly invited to attend.

U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Graduate of Cornell University Hotel and Restaurant Management (Class of 1948). Former longtime general manager of Jimmy's Harborside Restaurant on the Boston waterfront.

Donations in Custer's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org or the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Somerville, MA, www.dormitionchurch.org

May his memory be eternal.

For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
