CORAL JOY (EPSTEIN) AMBUTER

AMBUTER, Coral Joy (Epstein) Of Winderemere, FL, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020. For 57 years the beloved wife of Roger Ambuter. Devoted mother of Hal Ambuter and his wife Cherwyn, Mary Ann Staskywicz, Edward Ambuter, and William Ambuter. Adored grandmother of Chanah Dow, Adam, Michaela, Andre, and Amanda Ambuter. Dear sister-in-law of Bruce and Betsy Ambuter, and Linda Epstein. Her adored dog, Jasper, also many friends and family who loved her. She was the daughter of the late Martha and Murray Epstein, and sister of the late Jack Epstein. She was a graduate of Newton High School and Beth Israel School of Nursing class of 1963. She worked as a nurse for most of her career as well as being the founder and owner of Sancor Monograms. Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 640 Highland Ave., Needham, MA, or to Congregation of Reform Judaism, 928 Malone Drive, Orlando, FL. Levine Chapels, Brookline

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
