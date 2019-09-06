Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxborough, MA
View Map
COREY C. SHAW


1955 - 2019
COREY C. SHAW Obituary
SHAW, Corey C. Age 63, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. An attorney since 1980, he had his own law practice, The Law Office of Corey C. Shaw, in Sharon. Beloved husband of Suzanne Estes-Shaw. Devoted father of Devin and his wife Robin of Attleboro and Meghan and her husband Alex Beaton of Attleboro. Loving grandfather of Declan Shaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Corey's name may be made to the Greater Boston Legal Services, 197 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, September 10, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 7, 2019
