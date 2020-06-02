|
ABRAMS, Corey Ford Passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020. Corey was son to Kim (Canniff) and Hal Ford Abrams, both of Revere, and was born on February 27, 1976. He was a proud Beachmont native and graduate of St. Dominic Savio High School, Class of 1994. Corey married his high school sweetheart, Kristin (Parillo) Abrams in 1996. Corey and Kristin began their family in Revere, and later resided in Reading, MA. Corey worked as a landscaper and real estate agent with Century 21 Mario Real Estate. He started his landscaping business at the age of 12 and successfully grew the business for over 30 years. Corey also worked as a property manager of a forty-unit residential development. A tireless worker and creative entrepreneur, Corey invested in real estate and maintained a seasonal Christmas Tree business in Winthrop, MA. He was dedicated to his work and providing for his family. He was also very active in both his hometown of Revere and then in Reading. Corey coached softball, baseball, hockey and traveled the country with his girls' cheering teams. He was an avid community volunteer, always being the first to help. More than anything, Corey enjoyed spending time with his family. On any given Sunday he would be with his wife, Kristin and their children, enjoying a meal and watching the Red Sox or Patriots. Corey was an avid Boston sports fan. Taking his kids to Fenway was what he loved most. Corey took pride in his home. He spent many weekends in the yard with the kids, growing vegetables in his prized garden. Corey loved music and will be remembered for his famous dance moves to his favorite singers. Corey had a great sense of humor. He could light up a room and always knew just what to say to make you smile. He had an infectious laugh like no other. Corey was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many lucky people. He was kind and compassionate. He was so full of life and love. To know him was to love him. Corey leaves a legacy of his most loving family, his beloved wife Kristin (Parillo) Abrams of Reading and their five children, Kailynn and her fianc? Brendan Alford, Brianne, Madyson, Aiden and Logan. Corey is also survived by his parents, Kim (Canniff) Abrams and Hal Abrams of Revere, MA, sister Kerri (Abrams) Perullo and Francis Perullo of Lexington, MA. Corey also leaves behind adoring nieces and nephews, Zachary Micciche, Arya Parillo, Paige Rampelberg, Olivia and Jack Perullo. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020