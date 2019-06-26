SHEFF, Corina E. Of Hingham, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, approximately two months shy of her 100th birthday. Corina was one of six children born to Valerio Braconi and Gervasia Scardocci Braconi, both immigrants to the United States from Poggio Moiano, Italy. Born on August 27, 1919, and raised in Dedham, Massachusetts, Corina was graduated from Dedham High School. On May 1, 1943, she was married in Deming, New Mexico, to Joseph E. Sheff who, like Corina, was also born, raised and educated in Dedham. At the time of their marriage during WWII, "Joe" was serving as a commissioned 2nd lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, stationed in Deming, NM. The train trip to Deming was Corina's first time leaving Massachusetts. Shortly after they were married, Corina returned briefly to Dedham while Joe was occupied with training bombardiers for service on B-25s. Joe would later serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. During their married lives together, Corina and Joe lived for short periods of time in Florida, Louisiana, Idaho, and for a longer period of time in Massachusetts: Webster, Canton, Dedham, Sandwich and Hingham. Corina claimed to have a love for moving around. For a time she worked as a legal secretary for attorney John Burke, but mainly she was a homemaker, a loving wife and a mother to twin sons, John and Paul. In 1978 Joe retired from the Oldsmobile division of General Motors. His retirement gave Joe and Corina the opportunity to realize their lifelong dream of moving to Cape Cod. They settled in Sandwich, where they lived for 27 years. On the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary, their sons treated Corina and Joe to a wonderful meal of baloney sandwiches, the very same meal Corina and Joe ate in the Army commissary the day they were married. More robust food followed. After 62 years of marriage, Joe passed away on May 16, 2005. Corina then left Sandwich for the Linden Ponds retirement community in Hingham, where she lived out the rest of her life. Corina is survived by her son John and his wife Nanette, and by her son Paul and his wife Jamyn. She leaves three grandchildren: Will, and his girlfriend Beth; Daniel, and his wife Desiree; and Nina, and her husband Edward. She also leaves three great-grandchildren: Ryan, Thomas, and Corina, who was named for her "Nonna." Corina was tremendously proud of her Italian heritage. Much of her cooking came from recipes her mother brought from Italy and passed on – in oral fashion, of course. Her skill in the kitchen was legendary. When not in the kitchen, Corina found enjoyment cheering for the Red Sox, playing poker, and engaging in endless rounds of political discussion. Many who knew her would agree that, in Corina's own words, she was "fiercely independent." Corina had a life force about her that will be greatly missed by her relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Monday, July 8, at 10:15 am, in the chapel at Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, Corina would appreciate that gifts be made to the Abbey in her name. For guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary