CORINE M. (RINO) BYRNE

BYRNE, Corine M. (Rino) Of Milton and Falmouth, October 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert M. Byrne. Loving mother of Carla Byrne DuBard of Milton, Lonnie (Byrne) and Ed Smith of Milton and Falmouth, Bob and Rachel Byrne of Milton and Naples, Corine (Byrne) and John Mortimer of Falmouth, Lisa (Byrne) and Steve Gilhooly of Falmouth, Tony and Sue Byrne of Buffalo and Nick and Judy Byrne of Dedham and Falmouth. Adored Nanny of 20 grandchildren and great-nanny to 15. Sister of the late Gloria (Rino) Zaccardi and Joey Rino. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Church, Monday at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours from the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON, Monday 9-11 AM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down's Syndrome Society, 8 East 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017. For information and online guestbook www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
