|
|
CELATA, Corinne E. (Bianco) Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Saugus, MA & Waterboro, ME, age 84, October 23rd. Loving wife of Michael E. Celata with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Michael A. Celata & his wife Cynthia Warren of New Orleans, LA, Cynthia Freitas & her husband Ken of W. Newbury, Lori Sheridan & her husband Steve of Redondo Beach, CA. Cherished grandmother of Cara & James Freitas, Olivia & Isabel Celata, Grant & Bridget Sheridan. Dear sister of James Bianco, Jr. & his wife Karen of Gilford, NH. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to at For directions, condolences & obit, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019