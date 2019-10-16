|
TOBIN, Corinne F. (Shea) Of Braintree, formerly of Wayland and Hyannis, died on October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Tobin, Jr, who died in 1993. Devoted mother of Amy L. Bolster and her husband Robert of Hollis, NH; Edward T. Tobin, III and his wife Christina of Milton and the late John A. Tobin who died in 2016. Cherished grandmother of Teddy, James, Roddy and Fiona Tobin. Sister-in-law of David and Shirley Tobin of Northborough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Joyce George. Her family will receive family and friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:30 am, prior to her Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte, 27), Wayland, Interment to follow in North Cemetery, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in her memory be sent to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019