1/1
CORINNE V. FEELEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CORINNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FEELEY, Corinne V. "Cori" Of Westwood, died September 26th, 2020. Cori is the beloved daughter of Mary and Michael Feeley of Westwood, and loving sister of Tom Feeley (Jenn Kelefant) of Westwood and Michael Feeley (Erin Walsh) of Hingham. She is survived by her cherished niece Evelyn, beloved great-aunt Therese Fuller, and dear friend Mohamed Okby. Cori will also be greatly missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and so many others whom she touched during her life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, October 2nd, from 4-7pm in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD. Funeral Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hale Reservation, hale1918.org/donation Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved