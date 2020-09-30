FEELEY, Corinne V. "Cori" Of Westwood, died September 26th, 2020. Cori is the beloved daughter of Mary and Michael Feeley of Westwood, and loving sister of Tom Feeley (Jenn Kelefant) of Westwood and Michael Feeley (Erin Walsh) of Hingham. She is survived by her cherished niece Evelyn, beloved great-aunt Therese Fuller, and dear friend Mohamed Okby. Cori will also be greatly missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and so many others whom she touched during her life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, October 2nd, from 4-7pm in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD. Funeral Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hale Reservation, hale1918.org/donation
