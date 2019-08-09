|
|
GRANT, Cornelia (Sanders) "Connie" In Mattapan, Mon., Aug. 5. Devoted wife of the late Steadman Lloyd Grant. Beloved sister of Magdeline Graham. She also leaves her nephew Nathaniel Graham, two adopted daughters Rene Brimage and Evelyn Gee, her stepchildren Lois Alexander, Dionne McLaughlin, Denise Grant, Lorraine Grant, Andrew Grant, Lloyd Grant, Lee Grant, Sharon Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Mon., Aug. 12, 11:30 A.M. at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 24 Washington St. (Grove Hall), Dorchester. Visiting Hours Sun., Aug. 11, 2-4 P.M. at the Masonic Temple. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019