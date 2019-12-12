|
|
DUGGAN, Cornelius J. "Connie" Of Arlington. December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Donovan). Loving father of Kathleen Resmini and her husband Richard of Pelham, NH, Diane Glynn of Hampton, NH, Neil Duggan and his wife Tracy of Arlington, Mary Demeo and her husband Ken of Burlington, and the late Maureen Tobin and Annemarie Bearden. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Connie was a Korean War Army veteran and an Arlington Police Officer for over 32 years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., www.diabetes.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019