SHEEHAN, Cornelius J. "Connie" Jr. Of Milton, originally of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, November 27th, surrounded by his by his loving family. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Patricia L. (Hines). Father of Mary Rita Haines and her husband George of Quincy, Neil Sheehan and his wife Ana (Machado) of Milford, Beth and Frank Sheehan of Milton, and Katie O'Brien and her husband Bob of Milton. Loving papa to 9 grandchildren and great papa to 4 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Joan Delahoyde, Marguerite "Peggy" Ladas, and Anna Levergood. Loved and survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of the Unborn-Quincy, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02169 or to the Alzheimer's Association
