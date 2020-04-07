|
MURPHY, Cornelius P. Boston Police Retired Sgt. of West Roxbury, died at the age of 91 on April 5, 2020 after a brief illness with COVID-19. Cornelius was born in Jamaica Plain, son of BPD LT Det. Patrick J. Murphy and Christina Mueller (deceased). Widower to Janet H. Murphy (deceased), survived by his only son Michael S. Murphy, MD and daughter-in-law Lori Farnan, MD. Loving grandfather of Michael, Jr. and Matthew Murphy of Chestnut Hill. Also survived by his brother Sgt. Joseph Robert (BPD ret.) and younger brother Patrick Joseph, and his nieces and nephews including Patricia (Murphy) Campbell, Timothy Murphy, Paul Cannata, Stephen Cannata and Diane Cannata.
A WWII Army Veteran serving in Korea, Connie was a lifetime member of the Boston Young Mens Christian Union, where he was an avid handball player. He served the citizens of Boston on BPD for 43 years and retired as a Sergeant. He dedicated a lifelong career to the BPD and its true mission to help people. His police career included working as a detective on the Boston Strangler case, serving in District 16, 4, 1, and he ended his career at Suffolk Superior Court.
Dedicated to family, Connie worked diligently to assist his only son achieve the goals of graduating from college and medical school. He continued with the next generation being active with his grandsons participating in long card games, laser tag and sledding (coasting), among other activities. He was known for his infectious smile and sense of humor and loved to tell stories. He was a storyteller! He enjoyed family celebrations and holidays, many dinners at Legal Seafoods, and would often take his grandsons for an afternoon outing to IHOP. An enthusiastic sports fan, he would cheer for his grandsons from the sidelines or from the front row at the rink. As a child he once dreamed of being a sportscaster and loved all sports activities, especially our Boston home teams and the Red Sox. Always an optimist, regardless of the score of a Red Sox baseball game, he would always say "Don't worry they are going to win!" He was also a disciplined walker and would often be seen walking on the VFW Parkway, or doing his shopping at Roche Bros.
Summers were spent in Humarock with family and friends. Connie frequently enjoyed holidays with his brothers and their families. After the death of his wife Janet to a brain tumor in 2004, Connie initiated an annual scholarship in West Roxbury in conjunction with the Art Association for graduating seniors in memory of Janet. During the last few months of his life, Connie and the Murphy family were indebted to the love and kindness of those caregivers who assisted him.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, and with genuine concern for the people we love, a private family Burial will take place at this time. A gathering to celebrate his life and true love of family and friends will take place at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, the Boston Police Relief Association, or the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020