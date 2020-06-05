Boston Globe Obituaries
New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC
25 Mill Street
Springfield, MA 01108
1-413-733-1522
CORRINE L. (TILLEY) WHITE

WHITE, Corrine L. (Tilley) Age 96, passed away at home on May 24, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA on November 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Daves) Tilley. "Every working mother needs a Mrs. White," so said Patricia Harriell. From two-dozen foster children to the children of those working moms, Corrine White shared her love, her time and her precious energy. It would be impossible to list everyone without offending by my omission. Nieces, nephews, their children and so many more, please forgive my not being able to mention everyone here. You know who are and you know mom loved each and every one of you! Corrine White touched countless lives and in return was enriched by all of you who loved her back. She lived an incredibly long, beautiful life and held on to her well-known sharp sense of humor and wit right up to the end. Everyone who knew her can recite a funny story or joke she would tell. My favorite: The West Indian man in America for his first winter storm. He comes out of the house dressed in all white. The neighbors ask, "Man, why you dressed like that?" Mom would mimic in a heavy West Indian accent, "I'm dressed to maaatch the snow!" Corrine White, you will be dearly missed by so many. But your strong spirit will continue to strengthen, heal and guide us all for the rest of our lives. Thank you! She was predeceased by her first husband John Burrell and her second husband Warren White. She is survived by her children: sons, Roger Burrell, Stephen Burrell, and Scott Stoutley, of Boston, MA, and daughters, Geraldine Gardner of Cambridge, MA, and Denise Sampson and Barbara Williams, both of Boston, MA. Services will be held in Cambridge at a later date. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, SPRINGFIELD, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
