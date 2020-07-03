Boston Globe Obituaries
COLELLA, Cosimo In Revere, formerly of Avellino, Italy at 76 years on July 2nd following a brief illness. Beloved husband of 49 years to Annamaria (Giunta). Cherished father of David Colella & his wife Marie of Peabody & Diana Miller & her husband Gary of Lynn. Devoted grandfather "Nonno" to Kylie, Owen, Mason, Nicolas & Maxwell. Dear brother of Lidia Minichiello & her husband Armando, Giuseppe Colella & his wife Maria, all of Milan, Italy & Antonella Cataldo & her late husband Pasquale of Melrose. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 7th at 11:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere & immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Retiree of the Fairmount - Copley Hotel of Boston & active member of the Rosetti Seniors of Revere, especially in their Bocci League. He was also a member of the Retirees at Constitution Beach, Orient Heights East Boston for the past 15 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioansmith.com Due to the ongoing pandemic, the mandates set forth are to be followed strictly. All visitors to the funeral home and church must wear masks and maintain social distancing. The Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
