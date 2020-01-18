Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for COSMO DICECCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COSMO A. DICECCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COSMO A. DICECCA Obituary
DiCECCA, Cosmo A. Of Arlington, passed away Friday, January 17th, at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Eleanor A. (Lucciano). Devoted father of Deborah DiCecca of North Chelmsford, David DiCecca and wife Colleen of Billerica, Cheryl Pappas and husband Steven of Arlington, Donna McCarthy and husband Sean of Merrimack, NH. Proud grandfather of Christopher and Dylan DiCecca, Ryan Pappas, Nicole, Sean and Mark McCarthy. Brother of Josephine Russo of Arlington and Gloria Gera of Arlington and the late Christopher, John, Elizabeth Santos, Mary Piacitelli and Tina Mitrano. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Wednesday morning at 9:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30, at St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, 4:00 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cosmo's memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Late Korean War Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of COSMO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -