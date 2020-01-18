|
|
DiCECCA, Cosmo A. Of Arlington, passed away Friday, January 17th, at home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Eleanor A. (Lucciano). Devoted father of Deborah DiCecca of North Chelmsford, David DiCecca and wife Colleen of Billerica, Cheryl Pappas and husband Steven of Arlington, Donna McCarthy and husband Sean of Merrimack, NH. Proud grandfather of Christopher and Dylan DiCecca, Ryan Pappas, Nicole, Sean and Mark McCarthy. Brother of Josephine Russo of Arlington and Gloria Gera of Arlington and the late Christopher, John, Elizabeth Santos, Mary Piacitelli and Tina Mitrano. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Wednesday morning at 9:30, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30, at St. Agnes Church. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, 4:00 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cosmo's memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Late Korean War Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020