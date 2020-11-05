CICCARIELLO, Cosmo Of Goffstown, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28. Beloved son of Pasquale Ciccariello & his wife Michelle of Burlington and the late Carmina (Ciano) Ciccariello. Brother of Anthony Ciccariello & his wife Leslie of Billerica. Uncle of Erika & Andrew Ciccariello. Former husband of Patricia Ciccariello of Goffstown, NH & Tammy Levasseur of Dracut. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cosmo's name may be made to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, www.mspca.org
