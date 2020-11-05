1/
COSMO CICCARIELLO
CICCARIELLO, Cosmo Of Goffstown, NH, formerly of Burlington, MA, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28. Beloved son of Pasquale Ciccariello & his wife Michelle of Burlington and the late Carmina (Ciano) Ciccariello. Brother of Anthony Ciccariello & his wife Leslie of Billerica. Uncle of Erika & Andrew Ciccariello. Former husband of Patricia Ciccariello of Goffstown, NH & Tammy Levasseur of Dracut. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cosmo's name may be made to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, www.mspca.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
