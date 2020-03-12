Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
COSMO DITUCCI

COSMO DITUCCI Obituary
DiTUCCI, Cosmo In Woburn, March 10th, at the age of 92. Former husband of the late Ida (Fustolo) DiTucci. Devoted father of Rosa DiTucci, her husband John Dzwiniarski and Virginia Volpe, and her husband Hugo. Dear brother of Damiano and Lucio DiTucci. Cherished grandfather of John Jude DiTucci Dzwiniarski, Virginia, Alexander and Andrew Volpe. Loving brother-in-law of Norma (Fustolo) Buccini, his nephew Gennaro Fassano, wife Ida and family, along with many good friends. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. According to his wishes, a Funeral Service will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. His family wishes to thank the wonderful providers of Lahey Hospice Care who allowed his passing to be filled with peace, love and dignity. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
