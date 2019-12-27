|
GALLINARO, Cosmo F. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine E. "Kay" (Russo) Gallinaro. Devoted father of Donna DeFuria of Woburn, David Gallinaro and his wife Sandra of North Billerica. Loving grandfather of Jason DeFuria and his wife Lydie of Woburn. Brother of the late Clara Russell. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, December 31st, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with military honors and Burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Late U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. For complete obituary or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019