Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for COSMO NOCCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COSMO NOCCA

COSMO NOCCA Obituary
NOCCA, Cosmo Of West Roxbury, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, December 19, 2019, at age 91. Beloved husband of Nancy (Adam) Nocca and the late Elinor (Hall) Nocca. Loving father of Paul Nocca of Waltham, Kathleen Callahan and her husband Jack of Plymouth, Lori Egan of Norwood, and Lynne Towle and her husband Robert of Rockland. Devoted brother of Regina Norton of Norwalk, CA; Louis Nocca and his wife Pauline of Burlington and the late Paul Nocca and his surviving wife Margaret of Bridport, VT. Cherished grandfather of Kristin Pizzano, Kaitlyn and Joseph Galofaro Robert and Kimberly Towle, Christopher, Matthew and Jennifer Egan. Great-grandfather of Salvatore, Gianna, Charlette, PJ and Luciana. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Cosmo was the co-owner of Nocca Photography Studio. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Korea, a life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 3049 West Roxbury, and a member of the 4th degree.

Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, Dec. 27, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment Old Westwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Cosmo's name to St. Theresa of Avila School, 40 St. Theresa Ave., West Roxbury, MA 02132, or to Grace Foundation, 655 Brawley School Rd. Suite 200, Mooresville, NC 28117. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
