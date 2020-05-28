|
|
TINGOS, Costa Peter Of Arlington, MA, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Kalliavas) Tingos. Devoted father of Holly Tingos-Freiner and her husband Kenneth, and Perry Anthony Tingos and his wife Vicky. Loving grandfather of Charlie and Mia Tingos. Brother of the late Petro Tingos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Late proprietor of Lewis Restaurant and Grille, Norwood, MA. Late Veteran US Army. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020