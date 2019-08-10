Boston Globe Obituaries
CORRA, Costantino Of West Roxbury, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria A. (Pedri). Loving father of Elisa Corra of West Roxbury and Thomas Corra and his wife Dara Concagh of West Roxbury. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Kasey, Tommy and Adelina Corra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, August 12th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Armenian Home Nursing and Rehab Center, 431 Pond St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
