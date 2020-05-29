Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for COSTAS KOULETSIS
COSTAS KOULETSIS

COSTAS KOULETSIS Obituary
KOULETSIS, Costas Of Burlington, formerly of Woburn, May 27. Age 89. Husband of the late Nikki Kouletsis. Father of Thula, Dene, and Penny. Grandfather of Niki. Longtime companion of Thelma Tibbitts, of Burlington. Brother of the late George Koulet of Winchester, Epaminondas Kouletsis of Cambridge, and Calliope Paicos of Somerville. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
