ATKINSON, Courtney "Skip" Age 76, of New Durham, NH, and Marco Island, FL, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 11, 2020, after a long illness. Devoted husband of almost 52 years to Janet Atkinson. Loving father of Timothy Atkinson of South Berwick, ME and Amy Hansen and her husband, Bjorn, of Hopkinton, MA. Dear brother of Patricia Burns of Buzzards Bay. Cherished grandfather of Amanda, Emma, Sawyer and Charlie. Skip attended Wentworth Institute of Technology and Merrimack College graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. For 42 years, he was the Building and Wiring Inspector for the Town of Weston, MA. Skip was quick-witted and enjoyed incorporating humor in his daily life. All who knew him knew he could tell jokes like a pro. He enjoyed watching sunsets and sitting around the fire pit with family in NH and sitting on the beach with his best friend, Janet, along with many other friends in Marco Island. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020