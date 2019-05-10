HILL, Craig C. Age 91, of Lincoln and Bedford, passed away on May 6, 2019 after a many-year battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy. He was supported during his illness by an amazing group of caregivers including, Carol, Paula, Lisa, Gerry, and Vera. Craig was born in San Antonio and attended the University of Texas and Harvard Graduate School of Design. He and his wife of 62 years, Heather, resided in Lincoln for 44 years before moving to Bedford. They traveled extensively and often with groups of close friends and spent more than 30 summers with friends and family at their home in Truro. Craig is survived by his wife, Heather, daughter Amanda and her husband Kevin, son Matthew and his wife Lisa, son Thomas and his wife Emmanuelle, as well as grandchildren Malcolm, Hazel, Hannah, Hardy, Montgomery and Calvin. He is also survived by his brother, Roger Hill of San Antonio. Craig was also the brother of the late Marian Hill. Craig had many talents and was an architect, editor, inventor, poet, and translator of The Complete Works of La Fontaine, widely praised as one of the most vivid and imaginative translations of the 17th Century fabulist ever produced. Private burial at Lincoln Cemetery. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019