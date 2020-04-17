|
SMALLWOOD, Dr. Craig David It is with deep and profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Dr. Craig David Smallwood of Milton, Massachusetts in the early morning of Friday, April 10, 2020. Craig leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Erika, much loved son Maxwell and daughter Sadie, his beloved parents David and Sheryl (Pogue) Smallwood of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, his beloved sister Sara and her husband Mark Fisk of Calgary Alberta, Canada, his loving parents in-law Bradford, R. Martin, Jr. and Elizabeth M. (Bonk) Martin of Agawam, Massachusetts and brother-in-law Bradford "Duke" Martin, III, his beloved grandmother June Pogue of Aurora, Ontario, and loving aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020