Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
608 Lions Club Rd.
Wendell, MA
View Map
CRAIG EDWARD NEUMYER


1976 - 2019
NEUMYER, Craig Edward Age 43, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born June 12, 1976 in Massachusetts to Kenneth Alan Neumyer, Sr. and Kathleen (Neumyer) Horvath. Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 608 Lions Club Rd., Wendell. Burial will follow at the homeplace, 551 Brannon Road, Zebulon, NC. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, KNIGHTDALE. Craig is survived by father, Kenneth; mother, Kathleen, and stepdad, Ernie; son, Matthew; daughter, Kathy; sister, Kimberly Tanger; brother, Jeffrey (Jaime); 13 nieces and nephews; 2 great-nephews. Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Go Fund Me for Craig. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
