RABINOWITZ, Craig Philosopher, Poet, Professor Born September 8, 1949. Died peacefully October 24, 2019. Loving son, brother, uncle, and great uncle. Predeceased by his father, Bert Rabinowitz. Survived by his mother, Connie Shaland Rabinowitz, sisters Gail Grimes (Bill) and Sara C.R. Birnham (Shmuel), nephews Tim Grimes (Kate),Cory Grimes (Sarah), Stuart Grimes (Chelsea) and David Birnham, and great-nieces Caroline and Vivien. Lover of learning, writing, books, and movies. Avid vegetarian. Longtime resident of the central California coast. Spiritual, creative, passionate, and caring, he always will be remembered in our hearts. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019