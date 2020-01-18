Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CRAIG STEARNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRAIG STEARNS


1958 - 2020
CRAIG STEARNS Obituary
STEARNS, Craig Age 61, longtime Haverhill resident, passed on Jan. 17. Raised in Hudson and graduate of WPI degree in Mechanical Engineering, and worked as Engineering Fellow for nearly 35 years for a major defense contractor. He holds a U.S. patent and has generated and consulted on countless designs and mentored many during his career. Survived by his loving wife Marilyn Melrose; children Collin Stearns and Nicholas Stearns; mother Marguerite Stearns; sister Denise Stearns; nephew Patrick Yurek and nieces Ashley Witney, Katherine Baker, Sarah Baker and Karen Yurek; predeceased by his brother Michael Stearns and his father Ellsworth, who he received the passion of being an engineer and inventor from. Craig was a great man and will be missed. Services will be private. Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, HAVERHILL. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com Driscoll Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
