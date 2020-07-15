|
|
KAPLAN, Crasella (Israel) A former longtime resident of Lexington and more recently of Brooksby Village in Peabody, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at age 94. For 69 years, the beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaplan. Devoted mother of Ellen Kaplan & Allan Shapiro of Byfield and Lawrence & Kathleen Kaplan of Methuen. Loving grandmother of Maura Bragg, Michael Gerrin, Leia Tummino & her husband Peter, Jill & Josh Shaul, Bruce & Michelle Greenberg and Michelle Foster. Great grandmother of Ashlyn, Zachary, Ryan, Marlee, Jacob and Lila. Loving sister of Elaine Rosen & her late husband Carl. Crasella is also survived by her fond brother-in-law Fred Kaplan & his wife Faye and the late George Kaplan and many devoted nieces and nephews. Dear friend to so many. Crasella enjoyed working with students and faculty through her job at the registrar's office at Boston University for 30 years. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington, MA 02421 or Shalom Hadassah/Brooksby Village, 2 Donna Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020