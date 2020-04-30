Boston Globe Obituaries
CRAWFORD G. "COACH-MIKE" "MIKE" ADAMS


1946 - 2020
ADAMS, Crawford G. "Mike" "Coach-Mike" Age 73, of Concord, April 27, 2020. Survived by his partner-in-life Cathy Gates, son Scott, daughter-in-law Deb of Ithaca, NY, grandchildren Nate and Zach, sisters Liz Adams and Ginny and Bradford Gray, and his former spouse Ginny. He is also survived by his cousins Tom, Nan, Mary, Essie, and Bob, and Cathy's sisters and brothers-in-law. At a to-be-determined, socially-responsible date there will be a public Celebration of Life. To celebrate Mike's life virtually in this time of social distancing, please send a story or a photo that you cherish about Mike to his tribute page on www.concordfuneral.com U.S. Air Force Veteran. Expressions of sympathy can be made by simply going out of your way to serve someone else.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
