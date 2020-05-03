|
CONDAKES, Crystal Of Beverly Farms, May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George P. Condakes. Mother of Crystal Condakes Karlberg (Eric Karlberg). Grandmother of Stefan George Karlberg and Elene Christine Karlberg. Sister of Helen Kampakis of Birmingham, AL; Elsie Triantos of Birmingham, AL; the late Sergei Kampakis and the late Nestor Kampakis. Also survived by sister-in-law Becky Kampakis of Birmingham, AL and niece Annette Comati of Springfield, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held in Pleasant Grove Cemetery Manchester by the Sea. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions may be made in her name to The Museum of Fine Arts Boston or The Hellenic Women's Club. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020