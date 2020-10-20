SISTER AVIS JOYCE, CSJ, (Sister Marie Frederick) In her 67th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late William J. Joyce and Kathryn F. Reardon, and loving sister of the late Marie LaCoco, and Wilma Nazzaro. Sister Avis is survived by her cherished nephew, John Nazzaro and his wife, Kathrine, her niece, Joyce (LaCoco) Shultz, grandnieces and grandnephews, her devoted cousins Fred, Marion, Paul and Robbie Rupp, along with and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Matthew School, Dorchester; St. Joseph School, Medford; St. James School, Haverhill; Star of the Sea School, East Boston; St. Francis DeSales, Charlestown; and East Boston Central Catholic School in East Boston. Sister Avis also served as teacher and principal at St. Lazarus School, East Boston; and interim principal at St. Catherine of Sienna School, Charlestown. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA





