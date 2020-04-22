Boston Globe Obituaries
CURLY ERICKSMOEN
CURLY LYMAN O. ERICKSMOEN


1934 - 2020
ERICKSMOEN, Curly Lyman O. Of Somerville, April 19, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Madeline (D'Agosta) Ericksmoen. Companion of Netta DeWart of Saugus. Loving father of Jo-Ann Avenell and her husband Joseph of Tewksbury, Lyman "Butch" Ericksmoen and his wife Stephanie of Medford and the late Debra Ericksmoen. Brother of Lawrence Ericksmoen and his wife Mary, the late Noma J. Ericksmoen and James Ericksmoen. Grandfather of Debbie Lubinger and her husband Steve of Methuen, Samantha Terrio and her husband Mike of Stoneham, Melissa Leclair and her husband Nick of Groton. Great-grandfather of Sophia and Stella. Curly was a US Army Veteran, Korea. Longtime member of the Dante Club, Somerville and a member of the Teamsters, Local #25. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held, times and dates to be announced. Arrangements by Doherty Funeral Service, SOMERVILLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
