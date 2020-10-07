CLAYMAN, Dr. Curtis Curtis Clayman, MD passed away peacefully at home on July, 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He leaves a wife, Barbara; three sons, Jeffrey, Jonathan and David; and six grandchildren, Emma, Isaac, Dan, Brian, Amy and Jaxon. A celebration of his life will be held in Gardner, MA when a large gathering is possible. A more detailed obituary can be found in the Worcester Telegram on October 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, any donations to his memory could be directed to the Ependymoma Research Foundation, 1337 Massachusetts Ave., #219, Arlington, MA 02476 or on the internet at: www.braintumorwarrior.org View the online memorial for Dr. Curtis CLAYMAN