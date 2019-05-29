FRANKS, Cynthia A. (Hunt) Of West Newton, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully on May 27th, surrounded by her loving family in the weeks prior. Beloved wife of 65 years to Charles Franks; loving mother Chuck and Ann Franks of Medfield, Michael and Debra Franks of Brighton, Kevin and Caryl Franks of Foxboro, William Franks, Stephen and Alison Franks, and Christine Franks, all of Newton. Survived by her sister Nancy Kivell of Framingham. Cindy was the world's greatest "Nana" to many family friends including her 12 adoring grandchildren, Kristen, Jacqueline, Jennifer, Katelyn, Mark, Melanie, Cody, Nick, Zach, Kyle, Casey, and Cory, and her 7 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mikey, Blake, Aubree, Jack, Chace, and Sloan. Cindy was born in Jaffrey, NH, before her family settled on Harriet Street in Brighton which led her to meet her dedicated husband Charlie, also of Brighton. She was a proud graduate of Girls' Latin School '52, and after starting her family, went back to school to become a real estate broker and visiting nurse. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Monday, June 3rd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, June 2nd from 2–6pm. Interment at Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepard Community Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe from May 30 to May 31, 2019