PASQUARELLO, Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Bragdon) Of Arlington, after a long illness on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Amy Tobin and her husband John of RI. Devoted grandmother of Isabella, Mikayala, Olivia and Jack. Sister of Deborah Bragdon of Maine and Mary Storey of Ohio. Cindy was a dedicated nurse for over 45 years at Joslin Diabetes Clinic and worked in Pediatrics. She loved the children that she cared for and made many a call from home on weekends and evenings to the clinic because she said, "No child needs to be sick." When Cindy developed ALS, the Joslin Clinic was so kind and accommodated her to be able to work from home when necessary. Cindy loved her time spent at Lake Winnipesaukee and in Maine, where she was raised as a child. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT on Sunday, March 8 from 1-4pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cindy's memory to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., c/o Pediatric Department, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020