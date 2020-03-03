Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA PASQUARELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA A. "CINDY" (BRAGDON) PASQUARELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA A. "CINDY" (BRAGDON) PASQUARELLO Obituary
PASQUARELLO, Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Bragdon) Of Arlington, after a long illness on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Amy Tobin and her husband John of RI. Devoted grandmother of Isabella, Mikayala, Olivia and Jack. Sister of Deborah Bragdon of Maine and Mary Storey of Ohio. Cindy was a dedicated nurse for over 45 years at Joslin Diabetes Clinic and worked in Pediatrics. She loved the children that she cared for and made many a call from home on weekends and evenings to the clinic because she said, "No child needs to be sick." When Cindy developed ALS, the Joslin Clinic was so kind and accommodated her to be able to work from home when necessary. Cindy loved her time spent at Lake Winnipesaukee and in Maine, where she was raised as a child. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT on Sunday, March 8 from 1-4pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cindy's memory to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., c/o Pediatric Department, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -