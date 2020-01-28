|
BARSAMIAN, Cynthia (Hamparian) Age 91, formerly of Lexington & Chelmsford, MA, and Orlando, FL, departed this life peacefully on January 27, 2020, in the gentle hands of Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Cynthia was wife to the late Artie Barsamian for 55 years; she was the devoted mother to daughter Laura (husband Michael) and son Artie (wife Debra); grandmother to Michael (wife Ashley) and Anastasia, and great-grandmother to Madison. As extraordinary wife of Armenian's legendary musician Artie; Cyn, too, was a legend. She shared our home with many lifelong friends/family; dad's band members grew up with us as our extended family. She touched many lives with her talents and indelible imprints on all of us. We were blessed to share this journey together with our one-of-kind Cyn. A Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Regional Medical Center or Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs, Naples, Florida, www.goldenpaws.org Contact information to Laura Barsamian in Naples, FL. [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020