CASTLE, Cynthia (Gordon) Of Melrose, formerly of Chelsea, passed on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Lawrence Castle, to whom she was married 59 years. Devoted mother of Arlene Davis and husband, Andy, of Malden, Stuart Castle and wife, Carol, of Nashua, NH, Harold Castle of Nashua, NH and Leona Chodosh and husband, Hank, of Danbury, CT. Loving daughter of the late Abraham and Fannie (Cutler) Gordon. Dear sister of Ina Shane of FL, Harold Gordon of AZ and the late Sam, Walter, and Sidney Gordon. Loving grandmother of Brian Castle and wife Diane, Derek Davis, Daniel Davis, Rachel Castle and fiancé, Joshua Casey, Natalie Orphanos, Melanie Schoffelmeer and husband, Kyle, Jeffrey Castle and wife, Colleen, and Nicole Castle-Jamal and husband, Dr. Joseph Jamal. Cherished great-grandmother of Jordon Castle, Keagan, Nolan, Vivienne, Juliana, and Everett. A private graveside service will be held. Interment at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Cynthia's name may be made to the , PO Box 96001, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020