ABRAMSON, Cynthia D. Anyone who knew her will always remember her as she was: the eternal optimist. Cynthia Diane Abramson, who was born in Boston on March 1, 1931, and raised by the late Samuel and Bertha Govenar in Brighton, always kept the faith, even in the darkest of circumstances. Though her last few months were some of the most difficult in memory for this generation, Cynthia persevered with love and looked forward to daily chats over Zoom with her family. She pressed on until in-person visits from her children were allowed, and she cherished those last moments dearly. In 1955, Cynthia married the love of her life, the late Charles Lawrence Abramson in Boston. For 53 glorious years, they were married and raised three children in Newton. Cynthia is survived by her daughter Marcie Abramson and husband Jeffrey Hunt; her son Howard and his wife Lisa Abramson; and her son Jerold and his wife Janet Abramson. Cynthia instilled a sense of boundless hope into each and every one of them. Among so many others, Cynthia will be missed by her grandchildren: Samara, Paige, Andrew, Jessica and Jacob. With smiles, they will ever remember her Passover seders in Newton, the songs she always hummed and her quiet love and support. Cynthia was a lifelong loving member of Temple Emanuel of Newton, where she was a devoted member of the synagogue's Couple's Club. She was a member of the Kidney Foundation of Massachusetts. At Providence House, she passionately conducted Shabbat services. Cynthia was also active in the Women's Auxiliary of the Hebrew Senior Life. Over the years, Cynthia studied at Newton Junior College and Boston College. The family especially thanks the caring and loving staff of Berenson 3W at Hebrew SeniorLife, who made Cynthia's last months and days comfortable and warm. The family requests that remembrances please be made to either Temple Emanuel's Daily Minyan Fund, 385 Ward St., Newton 02459, or to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. In an effort to keep Cynthia's loved ones safe and healthy during this difficult time, the family will honor her in a private ceremony. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020